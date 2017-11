Today on the Wake Up Call

Youth for Christ

Bob Pettis and Aaron Hansen, from Youth for Christ, joined the Wake Up Call today to talk about the organization and some new clubs that will be starting in the area. Listen to their interview and learn how you can help YFC make a difference in the lives of local children.

Halloween

Today is Halloween. Did you know that Halloween has roots in the church? Read more about it here.

Good News

You won’t believe what this man is selling in order to help a young girl with cancer.

