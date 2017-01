Your New Year’s resolutions will fail.

But hey…don’t feel bad because only eight percent of people achieve their New

Year’s resolution goal.

I have seen it every year for the last 10 years that I’ve been working at the Y. People come in every year with GOALS and are gone within a month. Not ever coming close to reaching their GOALS. So why do 92 percent of them fail? Well, for one, good intentions and dreams of a lean hard body is not a big enough “why”. What is your “why”? The “why” has to be stronger than your biggest weakness. And sad to say, for most Americans that weakness is food and a unhealthy way of life.

And why do we think just by saying we are going to make this resolution on New Year’s Day, it’s going to be different from any other day of the year?

We have to learn the art of the positive. We all can be winners. Yes, I said we all can be winners. But a winner is very good at being realistic. For example, I would love to swim like Michael Phelps, but that’s not very realistic. So I am very happy with the fact that I can swim well enough to be a lifeguard.

So what are the best ways to become strong and healthy?

Track these seven aspects of your life: spiritual, physical, mental, educational, ethical, social, financial —you can list them any way you want. Every week, write three of the aspects down and list how you will be better at them. And it should go without saying that you need to switch them up every week. BE REALISTIC. We are looking for wins here. Any improvement is a win. So, if you’re the type of person that drinks six cans of soft drinks a day, your goal can be to drink five a day. And that would be a win. Now all you need is consistent action and a little willpower to win at least one of the three aspects you wrote down. And if you do all three of them, that’s a bigger WIN. And winning trains willpower and commitment. You can’t get to the win through negativity. Stay away from the hidden negatives. Like self-loathing and even thoughts like, “I will lose 10 pounds”. Stay with giving up the one soft drink a day. So know your “why” and make it big enough to beat your weaknesses.

Scripture tells us that we will stumble and fall, and we will get up and refocus our eyes on the prize. We will resolve to put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of the light. Then we will pray to renew the gift of self control within us. And He will.

Please give me a call if you have any questions or need help reaching your goals.

Share On