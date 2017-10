Midday Bible Reading Challenge:

Revelation 4:8-11

Do Life Better:

We’re braving the laundry room today! Did you know you could wash these items in your washing machine?

Food for Thought:

It Won’t Always Be Easy

Serving others isn’t easy; we’ve established that, right? To show compassion is messy, inconvenient, and hard. The very definition of compassion is “to suffer with.” To truly get into the trenches and serve is to suffer along with someone, and that’s not easy. [I’m making a great case for serving!]

The good news is, you can also serve others and make a difference in the little things. Regardless of which route you take, the big or the small, pouring into others won’t always be easy. The question is: Is it possible to support others when you feel weak?

Romans 15 says that those who are capable should bear the failings of the weak. If you are capable, and I believe many reading this are, to come alongside someone and help, then do. Who knows what even the smallest gesture will do for someone in need and for the Kingdom of God. Jesus said that if you do for the least, you do it for him (Matthew 25:40).

Through the power of the Holy Spirit, you are stronger than you know. Helping others isn’t always easy, but it’s necessary to stretch the limits of your capacity to discover the limitless strength found in God. God has made you capable of bearing the burdens of others–will you open yourself up to be used by Him to do so?

(From the Pouring Into Others When You Feel Empty devotional on YouVersion)

Featured Story:

-So many have had fun painting, hiding, and finding rocks for Rock Out Erie. Well, you never know how those rocks will impact people. Read how one painted rock brought tears to the eyes of this woman in Buffalo, NY.

-Please keep national radio hostess Delilah in your prayers. Her son (a senior in high school) took his own life last week, after a struggle with depression

