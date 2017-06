Today on the Wake Up Call

Monday Morning Talk Thing

We talked with Andy Kerr this morning about R Church Matters and repentance. If you missed it, listen here.

National Camping Month

Heeeyyy Booboo! Would you like to camp with Yogi Bear? This campground looks like a ton of fun!

Monday Morning Myth Buster

Too much air conditioning will make you sick. True or False?

Share On