Dr. David Jeremiah tells the story of an airplane pilot who, many years ago, landed partway through a flight to replenish his supplies and fill up on fuel. Several hours after continuing on his journey, he heard what sounded like chewing.

It seemed that during that last stop a rat must have gotten on board. And although the pilot couldn’t see that rat, he could just imagine it gnawing away on the wires that led to his instrument panel.

What to do? He was mid-flight, so there was no turning back.

But then he remembered… rats are rodents. And rodents are built for terra firma – they can’t survive high altitudes.

So he pointed the plane skyward and began to climb higher and higher, thousands of feet into the air – higher, higher, until the gnawing sound silenced.

Eventually he touched down safely at his destination. When he later searched the plane, he found – yep – one dead rat.

“Worry is a rat,” Dr. Jeremiah concluded. “It will eat away at our insides and threaten to sever the connections of peace and trust – but it can’t stand the altitude of faith. If we determine to live our lives on a higher plane, worry will not survive.”

Are you hearing some ominous chewing sounds as you lift off the runway of 2017? Is it possible there’s a “rat” on board? Worry about your health, finances, a loved one, your job, or something else…Does it threaten to cut off your faith, short-circuit your joy, crash your hope?

When His peace in you is disturbed, it’s time to suspect a rat on board. To declare with the hymnist Johnson Oatman, Jr.,

My heart has no desire to stay

where doubts arise and fears dismay;

While some may dwell where these abound,

my prayer, my aim is higher ground.

Just how can we gain altitude? We know that the rat of worry cannot withstand the high altitudes of faith. So climb higher with these Scriptures:

You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you. (Isaiah 26:3 NIV).

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7 NIV).

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13 NIV).

Point your heart and your mind to the heavens, and just pour on the fuel. Pray His promises. Praise His provisions.

And climb till the worry ceases!

Share On