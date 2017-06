Today on the Wake Up Call

Woodleys Around the World

It was so nice to talk with Matt Woodley about the medical missionary work that he and his family are preparing for. Listen to his interview with Dan and Elizabeth. If you would like to follow their story or support the Woodleys, go to www.woodleysaroundtheworld.com.

National Camping Month

Where are we camping today? How about Tionesta Lake – specifically, Tionesta Recreation Area Campground?

Stop Bugging Me!

It is backyard bbq season. Unfortunately, it is also bug season. Here are some helpful tips from Martha Stewart for keeping the bugs away from your picnic.

