Another woman handed her son his shield, and exhorted him: “Son, either with this or on this.”

— Plutarch’s Moralia, Sayings of Spartan Women.

The first century Greek philosopher and author Plutarch attributes the saying “with your shield or on it” to Spartan mothers. Of course, he was writing long after Sparta’s military grandeur had faded; so it is possible that the concept originated with him. Basically, the idea is that the combatant would come home carrying his shield as a hero or be carried home on it as a fallen hero. Either was preferable to coming home without it, as a coward; he would have to have thrown his shield away to make his flight from the enemy easier. A different way of saying it might be “victory or death”. Now, you might wonder what relevance this could possibly have to those who have victory through [Christ’s] death [and resurrection]. So let me explain.

But You, O Lord, are a shield for me,

My glory and the One who lifts up my head.

— Psalms 3:3

Throughout the Psalms we are told that the Lord is our Shield, just as He was Abraham’s (Genesis 15:1), and that He will protect us. So, because God is our Shield, we go into daily battle with the world with three options to choose from in the course of those battles. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

We can look up at whatever giant we face, throw our shield aside and run away. By tossing God away, we could disappear into the throng of the world and not have to fight. But we would no longer be His. We would be just another lost soul. Jesus says, in Matthew’s Gospel, Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven. I think we can agree that this is not a desirable outcome.

We can boldly face our giant with God at our side, vanquish him and return home with Him. We fought and won by the power of the Lord, and now we praise Him. Others may see our victory and notice our reliance on and praise of our shield, which will in turn inspire them to turn to Christ to be their help and protection. This outcome is so much better; we’ve returned with our Shield!

Lastly, let’s look at the hardest one. We face our personal Goliath, possibly an injury or illness that cannot be healed, and we lose. The Lord, for whatever reason, allows our affliction. Defying all worldly reason, we still rely on God. We refuse to toss Him away, and we face the end with Him. He carries us through. We’ve come home on our Shield!! Many a Christian who stood fast in the face of adversity—and praised God in that adversity—has been a beacon to the world. This is a heartbreakingly beautiful outcome.

In all their affliction He was afflicted, And the angel of His presence saved them; In His love and in His mercy He redeemed them, And He lifted them and carried them all the days of old.

— Isaiah 63:9

I like this quote from the film Facing the Giants: And if we win, we praise Him; and if we lose we praise Him. Either way. We honor Him with our actions and our attitudes. Which just might be another way to say, “Come back with your shield or on it.”

