Today on the Wake Up Call

Shares of God’s Love

Today the Wake Up Call spoke with Howard and Cheryl Shouse of Shares of God’s Love about their Winter Blessing coat, hat and glove drive. Stay up to date at their Facebook page.

Drop off locations include:

WCTL FM – M-F, 9 AM-4 PM

Lake Erie Church – Sundays, 10 AM – 12:30

Girard Alliance Church – Wednesday & Friday 10 AM – 2 PM

Kane Innovations, Inc. – M-F, 8 AM – 5 PM

Fun Friday

Cats

Who rescues cats from trees anymore? These guys.

Pumpkin Pie

Would you eat a crystal clear pumpkin pie?

Spider on the Dashboard

An Oregon deputy rescues this arachnophobe.

Good News

This cop helps 7 year old check her new house for monsters.

Share On