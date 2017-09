Today we embark on this new devotional series called “Living by Faith”. The goal of this series is to encourage you to trust God and to live your life for Him. Together through scripture, reflection, and practical exercise we will, by God’s power, grow in our walk of faith with God, learn to trust God more, and become more effective witnesses who preach Christ by our actions, words, attitude, and conduct.

Week 1: Will you choose to trust Him?

For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith for faith] as it is written, “The righteous shall live by faith.” (Rom 1: 17)

Now it is evident that no one is justified before God by the law, for “The righteous shall live by faith.” (Gal 3: 11)

My righteous one shall live by faith, and if he shrinks back, my soul has no pleasure in him. (Heb 10: 38)

For we live by faith, not by sight. (2 Cor 5: 7)

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. (Prov 3: 5-6)

Without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. (Heb 11: 6)

Today, God has a question for you: Will you trust me with this? As you read these words, there is something that is beyond your control that God is asking you to trust Him with. I do not know what it is, but you do and God does. Will you trust God with the issue that is weighing on your heart, the one that is coming to your mind right now?

Practical exercise for the week:

Start a faith journal. In your faith journal, write out one of the scriptures from this devotional as your faith declaration. Commit the verse to memory; place it on your bathroom mirror, read it in the morning, during the day, and at night. In your journal, write out that which God has called you to give to Him. In your own words, communicate to God that you will trust Him with this. Watch this video from Lauren Daigle:

