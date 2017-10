Today on the Wake Up Call

Inflammation

This morning Mama G (Gina Ruffa) told us about the health issues caused by inflammation. Learn more about inflammation and how to avoid it by listening to her interview. Contact Mama G.

We Must Agree on the Essentials

As Christians, we have to agree on the essentials to our faith. What are those essentials. Here are five essential elements to the Gospel from preachingchristcrucified.com.

