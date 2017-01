WCTL wants to make Valentine’s Day even sweeter…

But we need your help!

We want to deliver hand-made valentines to patients/residents at local hospitals, senior centers, and nursing facilities.

So, get your family, small group, scout troop or Sunday school class together & get creative!

Make your valentines and either mail them to – or drop them off at – WCTL’s studios by Wednesday, February 8th. And we’ll deliver them around our region!

Mailing address:

WCTL

ATTN: Healing Hearts

10912 Peach St.

Waterford, PA 16441

Got questions? Call 796-6000 or email us!

