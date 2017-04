SHOW NOTES

March is Optimism Month – Enjoying Life By Embracing The Present

Wednesday, March 29

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I get so busy and life gets so hectic that I often forget to stop and take the time to enjoy the things around me. My mind gets so distracted by all the negative things and I miss all of the wonderful things that happen in my life on a daily basis. I have really been trying to stop those negative thoughts, look for the positive and count my blessings. I have found several useful ideas at verywell.com. Below are the ones we shared today.

Focus On The Positive

As humans, we’re naturally wired to notice the negative events in life more than the positive, as these are what we need to keep track of to maintain our safety: if we’re aware of threats around us, we’re more able to launch a defense. However, if we actively work to focus on the positive, we can stress less and enjoy life more from an increasingly optimistic vantage point. To savor the moment, notice what’s going right, and appreciate it. This isn’t the same is pretending you’re happy when you’re not; it’s more about noticing the things that lead to greater happiness and reduced stress.

Express Gratitude

Feeling gratitude goes along with noticing the positive, and is an excellent way to savor the moment. Notice all the nice things that people do for you (and thank them whenever possible), or simply notice what you enjoy about people when they’re just being themselves (and be sure to tell them that, too). Appreciate what goes right in your day as it happens, and write it down in a gratitude journal at night — it’s a surprisingly effective way to both raise your level of daily gratitude, and build a record of all the things in your life that can make you happy when you’re having a bad day.