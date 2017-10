King Nebuchadnezzar made an image of gold, sixty cubits high and six cubits wide, and set it up on the plain of Dura in the province of Babylon…. Then the herald loudly proclaimed, “Nations and peoples of every language, this is what you are commanded to do: 5 As soon as you hear the sound of the horn, flute, zither, lyre, harp, pipe and all kinds of music, you must fall down and worship the image of gold that King Nebuchadnezzar has set up. Whoever does not fall down and worship will immediately be thrown into a blazing furnace.(Daniel 3: 1, 4-6)

King Nebuchadnezzar had everything; he had power, position, the admiration of people, and unprecedented personal and professional accomplishments. So why did King Nebuchadnezzar build this statue? Why did he command people worship it? Why did he threaten them with death if they did not?

On the outside: It was a display of unleashed pride and arrogance.

On the inside: It was a heart quest for something more which reflects an eternal truth – all the world has to offer will never be enough. You will never have enough money, power, position, and there is nothing on earth that will satisfy the eternal void that can only be met by God.

You were made for a relationship with God. Your highest purpose is a heart relationship with him. Your life and true contentment will only come when you align your purpose and meaning with living for Him. Everything you do for God, every act and work will ring forth through eternity. Everything you do for yourself or in the fruitless attempt to find meaning, purpose, and contentment on earth, it is all dust.

Additional scripture reading:

God has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end. (Ecc 3: 11)

Surely everyone goes around like a mere phantom; in vain they rush about, heaping up wealth without knowing whose it will finally be. (Psalm 39:6)

Remember God—before the silver cord is severed and the golden bowl is broken; before the pitcher is shattered at the spring, and the wheel broken at the well, and the dust returns to the ground it came from, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. (Ecclesiastes 12: 6-7)

