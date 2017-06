Lately, for me, life has been a series of up and down episodes. Everything from losing a dear friend to seeing the mighty had of God work through our ministry. Life is surely a journey or test that will measure what we are made of to the very core of our being. But while our campaign through this life may bring weakness, insecurity and uncertainty, there is One who stabilizes us! Deuteronomy 32:4 reminds us “He is the Rock, his works are perfect, and all his ways are just. A faithful God who does no wrong, upright and just is he.” The Hebrew word for “rock” indicates stability, faithfulness, durability and toughness. Our God is a Rock, He is tough, reliable and faithful! He is our stability factor, the immovable foundation in our lives. So when the course of our soul gets chaotic, turbulent, and we feel purposeless, He is right there waiting to steady our ship and put life back in perspective. In life when we win or lose, it is in Christ where we remain secure and unchallenged. Now that is the stabilizing that we as sons and daughters of the Creator need!

