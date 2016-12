I love living in Pennsylvania in the month of December! To me, there is nothing that says Christmas as much as cheery snowmen, fluffy scarves, hot chocolate, and dashing sleighs (okay, snowmobiles). What I can do without, however, is the utter darkness that the winter season ushers in. Even those not afflicted with seasonal bouts of depression have a hard time battling the lack of daylight. We walk into work in the dark, leave work in an even deeper darkness, and often find our weekends filled with nothing but cloud cover. I can live with the snow and cold. But not the absence of light.

This is more than likely what accounts for the rather abrupt spike in our winter electric bills! When the Christmas decorations come out, the first things to go up are the lights. Walk into my house and you’ll find them shimmering everywhere – on top of cabinets, around railings, and woven into nativity scenes and villages. My Christmas tree sparkles 24/7 and my kitchen counters glow with holiday houses plugged into every available outlet. Outside, bushes are wrapped in strands of lights, the walkway lamps burn with festive red bulbs, and spiral trees adorn the porch. Even my back deck has a twinkling Snoopy and Charlie Brown strategically placed in perfect view from my favorite chair. And that doesn’t even include the cinnamon and apple scented candles burning brightly throughout the house!

For me, December is not the month of the winter solstice or the “shortest” day of the year. It is, by contrast, the month when light illuminates houses, streets, and buildings. It is the month where a gentle glow envelopes me even in the middle of the night. It is the month when the light conquers the darkness.

Over 2000 years ago, in a stable in Bethlehem, a child was born. A child that would be called The Light of the World. This child would bring hope for the nations, a peace that passes all understanding, redemption, salvation, and grace. This tiny flame of a child would become the brilliant light that would burst forth into the deepest darkness and shatter it forever. An everlasting light that would be given to all who open their hearts to Him. For it is in the midst of the greatest period of darkness that the light of Christmas shines. Not just for a season. But for all time.

