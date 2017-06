Today on the Wake Up Call

Is Your Church Dying?

Take a look at these symptoms to see if your church is dying. Here are some radical steps your church can take to come back to life.

National Camping Month

Arkwright Campground near Fredonia, NY is family focused and offers great amenities, including a 10% military discount. Check it out!

VBS Follow-Up

Don’t miss out on a tremendous outreach tool – VBS. Learn how you can connect families to your church for a lifetime.

Wake Up Call QOTD

If the church is truly to reach the community, it must be joyfully willing to let the community have control of the church. This attitude is radically different than welcoming the outsiders to “our church.” It is an attitude that says it is now “your church.” – Thom Rainer

