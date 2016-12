Have you noticed that the cross has been making more frequent appearances at Christmastime? Jewelry, wall hangings, tree ornaments – Christmas reminders of why the Christ child came.

Still… I don’t know about you, but I haven’t really liked to dwell on the cross at Christmastime. It feels like we’re throwing a Good Friday blanket of pain and darkness over the unfettered joy of the shepherds and the innocent wonder of Emmanuel, God come to us as a tiny, innocent baby.

But then again, the cross doesn’t just tell the Easter story. It tells the Christmas story too:

The horizontal beam illustrates the east-to-west sweep of the birth of Christ. All of humanity is included – sheep-herders to royalty, poor to wealthy, pagan to scribe, baby to ancient Anna and Simeon.

The vertical beam reminds us of the heaven-to-earth-to-heaven aspect of the nativity story. Of hundreds of years of promises and prophecies coming down, while prayers for the Messiah’s coming go up. Then suddenly, angels descending – first to Zechariah, then to Mary, Joseph, shepherds… and Christ himself, humbling himself, coming down to earth, becoming as nothing, taking on the form of a servant. In response, prayers going up, hope rising, praises ascending.

Like the cross, the Christmas story is old – and it’s rugged, too (despite our efforts to polish it up). Arduous journeys. Crude lodgings. Rough-hewn manger. Ragged shepherds. Labored birth.

Like the Lenten cross, the center of the Christmas “cross” is Christ, nestled in a manger as the tiny seed of our redemption.

East-to-west, heaven-to-earth, old and rugged, bearing, at the center of it all, Our Hope… the cross tells us what we need to know this December. So let’s try to welcome Christmas cross ornaments and jewelry and songs, and use them this season to remember the wonderful Christmas story.

P.S.

It is said to be an old practice in the Christian church to take your Christmas tree (real, not artificial) and, after December, make it into a cross to display in church or in your home during Lent – a neat personal, family or church tradition. Here’s a link that shows you how:

http://meaningfulmama.com/turn-christmas-tree-easter-cross.html

