I’ve been reading a book I picked up at the Prendergast Library (Jamestown, NY) for a dollar. A dollar well-spent. It’s titled “Anything,” by Jennie Allen.

It’s a powerful book chronicling her and her husband’s journey with the “Anything” prayer – “Lord, I will do anything.” A prayer of surrender. Of ready availability.

Shortly after I finished the book, my pastor preached a sermon that challenged us to “sing a new song” to the Lord (Ps. 33:3, 149:1, etc.). And I found the Lord putting these two challenges together in my heart – the anything prayer, and a new song sung to God.

A completely new song has new lyrics, a new tune, even a new key. My new “anything” song has new lyrics, and they’re short and sweet:

Verse 1: “Anything.” I will do anything.

Verse 2: “Yes, this.” I will do this You give me right now to do.

Verse 3: “Till then.” For all my days, till I meet You face to face.

It has a new tune – no choruses, interludes, bridges… just a sweet, simple oft-repeated melody. And it’s sung in a new key. In a higher key, you might think, but actually it’s lower. Humbler: “I will do anything.” The menial, the mundane, the repetitious as well as the novel and exciting. Jennie Allen writes, “Some of our “anythings” feel flashy and fancy, but most of our “anythings” fall in secret places.”

I know it’s a song, a promise, a prayer only offered to God by grace, through grace. I can’t do it on my own. It’s a pretty audacious prayer, and highly presumptuous outside of Him and His help. So I pray with some trepidation and cast myself on Him.

But still, I’ve been tempted to say, “But I’ve been here many times before, to this place of surrender. You know that with Your help I will do what You ask.” That’s already been my full intention.

But something different’s at work with this “anything” prayer. It’s like being back in grade school music class. The assignment has been for each student to play a new song – solo – on their instrument, in front of the teacher and class.

You’re not eager to do this. No one is. So silence reigns. You – all 25 of you- sit with eyes downcast, averted, because you fear, no, you know, that if you look up and make eye contact with the teacher, he will say,

“Sandy, will you go first?” And you will have to agree.

But the ‘anything” prayer calls me to make eye contact with God. In fact, it’s meant to be sung looking directly into His eyes. It’s written as a prelude to action – whatever and wherever He calls me, with His help I will go; I will do. Anything.

I think Jesus is looking for people to sing their new song. Their simple, three-verse song:

Anything.

Yes, this.

Till then.

