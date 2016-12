Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7

It’s the holiday season!!! Thanksgiving has just passed, and we are in the run up to the celebration of the greatest gift mankind has ever been given. What better time to talk about Thanksgiving? Did you know that Thanksgiving is an aspect of prayer? Well, it is. Expressing thanks is communication, and communication is prayer.

When I was growing up, my brothers and I were taught to say “thank you,” and I tried to pass that on to my kids as well. We express our thanks for many reasons, not the least of which is gratitude. We express our thanks out of respect, love, politeness or many other reasons, because others don’t generally know we are grateful unless we say so.

God, of course, does know we are grateful and because we know that He knows we sometimes forget to tell him. Over time we even begin to take his gifts for granted. We don’t think about them as gifts anymore, and we cease being thankful. When is the last time you thought about God’s gifts to you? Fresh air? Food and drink? Safe travel? Good friends? Understanding spouse? Kids? Life? Grace? Well, now that you’re thinking about them, when was the last time you thanked Him?

Thanksgiving, the holiday, is an entire day of the year set aside to thank God. Which is a good thing, but shouldn’t we thank Him every day, all year? I think we should. And I resolve to do just that; to express my thankfulness to the Lord on a daily basis. Care to join me? So, how do we go about that?

And do not be drunk with wine, in which is dissipation; but be filled with the Spirit, speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord, giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, submitting to one another in the fear of God. Ephesians 5:18-21

We should start by having a thankful heart. The Christian group Petra has song that goes, “I have a thankful heart that you have given me, and it can only come from you.” So, if we want a thankful heart, we should ask God to give us one. Now, I know that it seems funny to pray for an aspect of prayer but that’s what we need to do.

Then we need to use that thankful heart. We should practice being thankful, so that it becomes second nature. Sit for a few minutes and reflect on what things you are thankful for each day. Once you’ve figured out what they are, express your thankfulness. Express your thankfulness to the people in your life as well as the Lord. By doing this you are exercising your thankful heart muscle so that it becomes stronger and your thankfulness becomes an autonomic response, like breathing.

We also need practice at being thankful for things that we may not, at first blush, consider to be worthy of thanks. There is a song by Garth Brooks that reminds us “that just because He doesn’t answer doesn’t mean he don’t care. Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers.” How often have you thanked God for an unanswered prayer? If you’re anything like me, the answer is likely a resounding “not often”, “rarely” or possibly “never.” The above passage from Ephesians exhorts us to give thanks “always for all things.” All things include the good, the bad and the ugly things of this life. So we need to be thankful for not just the good but also the bad and ugly. What a challenge!

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7

In the Bible, thanksgiving is linked to both praise and prayer. We are told, in the Psalms,

Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. (100:4)

I will praise the name of God with a song, And will magnify Him with thanksgiving. (69:30)

Sing to the Lord with thanksgiving; Sing praises on the harp to our God. (147:7)

Paul tells us to: Continue earnestly in prayer, being vigilant in it with thanksgiving.” Will you join me in doing that? Let’s all give thanks with a grateful heart!

Share On