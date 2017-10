Today on the Wake Up Call

Teach Children it’s Not All About Them

It a world that focuses on me, myself and I, it is possible to teach your child not to be self-centered. Here are 10 suggestions from Mark Merrell at All Pro Dad to help you inspire your kids to think of others.

Sacrifice of Praise

What exactly is the sacrifice of praise?

Good News

Following the hurricanes, apocalypse survivalist, Joseph Badame, feeds a village in Puerto Rico for months with his stockpile of food. Read his story of generosity then go out and make some good news of your own.

