The Super Staycation Giveaway is back and bigger than ever for our 50th!

Listen to win each weekday between Monday, June 19th and Friday, August 11th. There are new Super Staycation prizes every week!

Monday, June 19th to Friday, June 23rd:

Caller #10 receives (1) CD.

Grand Prize: (4) full-event passes* to Kingdom Bound in Darien Lake, NY. The grand prize winner will be announced at 4:20 PM on June 23rd.

(*KB passes do not include lodging)

Monday, June 26th to Friday, June 30th:

Caller #10 receives (1) CD.

Grand Prize: (4) full-event passes* to Kingdom Bound in Darien Lake, NY. The grand prize winner will be announced at 4:20 PM on June 30th.

(*KB passes do not include lodging)

Monday, July 3rd to Friday, July 7th (no giveaways on July 4th)

EVERY DAY, we will give away a 4-pack of tickets to the Crawford County Fair concert with for King & Country, Building 429, and Jordan Feliz.

All qualifiers will be put in a random drawing for the tickets. Rich Smith will draw the ticket winners at 4:20 PM each day.

Monday, July 10th to Friday, July 14th:

EVERY DAY, we will give away a 6-pack of Waldameer ride-a-rama tickets!

All qualifiers will be put in a random drawing for the tickets. Rich Smith will draw the ticket winners at 4:20 PM each day.

Monday, July 24th to Friday, July 28th:

EVERY DAY we will give away a VIP pass for 6 to the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH.

All qualifiers will be put in a random drawing for the tickets. Rich Smith will draw the ticket winners at 4:20 PM each day.

Monday, July 24th to Friday, July 28th:

EVERY DAY we’ll give away a 4-pack of Erie Seawolves tickets and food vouchers.

All qualifiers will be put in a random drawing for the tickets. Rich Smith will draw the ticket winners at 4:20 PM each day.

Monday, July 31st to Friday, August 4th:

EVERY DAY we’ll give away a 4-pack of passes to Sunview Golf in Edinboro.

All qualifiers will be put in a random drawing for the tickets. Rich Smith will draw the ticket winners at 4:20 PM each day.

Monday, August 7th to Friday, August 11th:

EVERY DAY, we will give away a pair of tickets to the Crawford County Fair concert with for King & Country, Building 429, and Jordan Feliz. Rich Smith will draw the ticket winners at 4:20 PM each day.

(Please, only one winner per household for the duration of the contest. See WCTL’s contest terms and conditions.)

