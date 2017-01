Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast. If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me and the light become night around me,” even the darkness will not be dark to you; the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you. Psalm 139: 7-12 (NIV)

It was a dark, dreary day. A thick blanket of clouds covered the sky as I grabbed my suitcase and made my way into the airport terminal. As I settled into my seat for the flight, I glanced out the small window and noticed raindrops starting to fall. The rain shower wasn’t enough to prevent the flight, and we were soon rising up into the sky. As the plane passed through that blanket of clouds I could see nothing out the window. We were completely enveloped in gray.

And then all of a sudden, the plane was above the clouds. We were high enough to look down upon them as if they were the ground beneath our feet. The sky around us was bright blue and the morning sun was shining brightly. Of course the sun was up there, but I had never really thought about it before. No matter how gray and dark those clouds may make a day feel when we are standing on the ground, above them the sun is always shining. It never stops. It is always present and always radiating the light and heat that we need to survive.

What a great illustration of the spirit and love of God; always present, always pouring out what we need no matter how the day may look or feel. Always present.

As Psalm 139 describes, there is nowhere that we can go that He will not be with us; there is nothing that we can go through that He does not see. Even in the hardest, darkest times, He is there. I often hear people talk about ‘entering into God’s presence’, but isn’t it more about settling ourselves down enough to become freshly aware of His ongoing, consistent, continuous presence? He does not leave us. He does not give up on us. He is everywhere, all the time.

Sometimes we look away from Him. Sometimes we allow people or things or circumstances to get between us and block our view of Him. Sometimes we intentionally hide from Him. But none of these things change the simple truth that He is always present and always at work. His love extends beyond the farthest reaches of our lives; His light is able to make its way into every nook and cranny. The sun is always shining whether we can see it clearly or not.

Sure, unexpected clouds of life will come. Maybe you have had some in the form of an illness, a job loss or an unfulfilled dream. Although the challenge may make it difficult to feel God’s warmth for a time, or the darkness may make it hard to see the road ahead clearly, it is important to stand firm in the truth that He is always present and that in due time, the clouds will part again. The sun is right there shining, where it has been all along.

