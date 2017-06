While working in the kitchen, an all-too-familiar thud sounded from the living room. I went immediately to the picture window and looked out and down.

On the ground below the window lay a large gray-brown robin, wings outspread, motionless. A downy under-feather still clung to the window where its flight was abruptly terminated. Hopeful that it was merely stunned and not permanently injured, I returned to the kitchen.

When I next checked on the unfortunate redbreast, it was perched upright on little bird legs, wings now gathered close to its body. The robin’s head cocked alertly at nearby sounds and it took a few steps. Then some more.

I watched as it eventually walked beneath the rhododendron bush and on out of sight. Within minutes it was likely perched in a tree, basking in the warm sunshine. Or engaged in a merciless tug-of-war with a stubborn worm, none the worse for its momentary trauma.

I can identify with that robin. I’ve been on the receiving end of a few mid-flight thuds myself – the death of a loved one, the end of a dream, even a relatively minor calamity that, added to already adverse conditions, created a mountain I flew into rather than over. The sudden stops knock me nearly senseless. There I lay, disoriented, paralyzed, vulnerable.

But if I cock my head to catch His words, I hear,

Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary…He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.

Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:28-31).

The robin – and the Word – teaches us to wait quietly for strength to return. Because God gives power to those who wait for Him, we can know we’ll soar in eagle territory again!

