Today on the Wake Up Call

ServErie

Today we spoke with Pastor Derrick Sanford about ServErie and the upcoming project. You can listen to the interview here. To learn more, register for the Erie High School project or give to ServErie, go to www.serverie.com.

Social Media Hackers

If you’ve been on social media or have an email, you’ve probably received this message or one similar.

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forward as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them”

Are these legitimate warnings or a hoax? Find out here.

National Ice Cream Month

Looking for a place to get your ice cream fix? How about J’s Ice Cream and Hot Dog Shop in McKean?

Good News

Here is an incredible story of two sisters reunited after 40 years by working in the same US hospital.

