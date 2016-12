For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6

Christmas time is here and you know what that means…

That’s right, it’s not Jesus’ birthday but it is when we celebrate that event. For that reason many of us feel like any little perceived slight is an all out attack on Christmas. Mostly, that assault is just our perception. Yes, this world does seem to focus on the more secular aspects of this season and push the biblical aspects away. And I understand the frustration that many Christians feel, but I don’t believe there is a “war on Christmas.”

A war would imply a concerted campaign to rid the world of Christmas, and I don’t see that, yet. Do you? The world still seems to embrace Christmas and even what Charles Dickens would undoubtedly recognize as the spirit of the season. The world is just so far along the “politically correct highway,” it ties itself in knots trying not to offend anybody. The end result is obscuring the aspects of Christmas that mean so much to Christians. This, of course, offends some Christians.

Does it offend you? Should it? I’m not sure it should. Christ founded the Church for a purpose and I’m pretty sure it was not to defend an arbitrary date chosen to celebrate his birth, especially as there is no proof that he was born anywhere near that date. I know, it’s not the date people necessarily defend; it’s the nativity, the greetings (Merry Christmas vs. happy holidays) and even the word Christmas. I once heard a story about someone who broke off a relationship with his girlfriend because she sent him a card that said “Xmas” instead of Christmas. He said that she had taken Christ out of Christmas. That seems a bit extreme to me, especially as it could be argued that the X represents the cross on which Christ was crucified. Wouldn’t it make more sense to just explain how the card had made him feel and witness to her about Jesus by being Christ like?

Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” Luke 2:8-14

God sent his son to save the world, to be a light to all men and guide us away from darkness. Christmas is celebrated, quite appropriately just after the winter solstice, to remind us that though we have endured the darkness – the Light will lead us Home. In the end, however, it is still only a day on the calendar. Christmas doesn’t need saving!

If you truly want to celebrate the Christ’s birth, you can do it all year long. But not with nativity scenes, greetings or even the word Christ.

Do it by immersing yourself in Scripture.

Do it by praying unceasingly.

Do it by helping the poor and the sick.

Do it by visiting the infirm and imprisoned.

Do it by loving everyone, even your enemies.

Do it by being a reflection of the light of Christ.

Love the Word, Share the Word and Be the Word.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.

John 1:1-5

