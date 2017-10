I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.” Isaiah 44:22 (NIV)

The backpack looked small in the line of bags and suitcases against the wall. The bright color caught my eye, but it was the make-shift masking tape name tag that held my attention. I knew that name. He had been here before.

I work for an organization that offers short term shelter to homeless men. We also have a longer program for those with a desire to overcome drug and alcohol addictions. The backpack belonged to a guy who had been a part of the recovery program. He had been several months sober and well into the program when he abruptly decided to leave. I don’t know his reasons for walking away, but given his progress it surprised me.

Over the next few months I saw him occasionally, out walking the streets. His hair grew shaggy and his skin lost the glow of healthy habits.

And now he was back, waiting in line for a shelter bed.

At first sight, that backpack made me feel sad. I thought about the cycle that he was in and how he had lost so much of the ground that had been gained toward health and restoration. He was back at square one, starting all over again. He had come full circle.

Although my battles are different, I can relate to the frustration of struggling to overcome bad habits and unhealthy thought patterns. Of tripping over the same issues time and again, wondering if I will ever get past them for good. I can relate to getting tired and discouraged and walking away from the battle for a time. I cannot speak for backpack guy, chemical addictions are complicated things, but in my case the struggles are generally rooted in forms of disobedience to God’s word.

This is not a new thing – battling cycles of sin. God’s people, Israel, have been doing it from the beginning of time. While rebellion and disobedience do carry consequences, we can see in Isaiah 44 that God calls His people back and redeems them. The parable of the prodigal son in Luke 15 shows us that God’s desire to restore His people remained unchanged through the ministry of Jesus. He is always calling us back, calling us to return to Him.

As I thought about that little backpack, my sadness faded and another perspective occurred to me. Its presence there in that hallway did not signify defeat. It was not a symbol of failure to overcome. It was actually a sign of faith and hope. Somewhere deep inside, this guy knew that no matter how far he had wandered there was a place that he could come back to, a place of safety that he could return to and be received. By admitting that he needed help, he could, in fact, begin again. There is hope in that.

I don’t know if this time around the backpack guy will finally find his peace and gain the restoration that he seeks, and I don’t know if this particular program is the one that will help him get there. But I do know that no matter what our issues might be, God offers each one of us a place of safety and acceptance; that no matter how far we wander, if we return to Him, He forgives and redeems us. There is so much hope in that.

If you find yourself wandering today, whether on a long journey far away from God’s plans for you or on a short lap around a particular habit of disobedience, return. Return to the place of God’s purpose for you. Return to the security of His arms of love. Return to hope.

Share On