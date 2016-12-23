Register For The 2017 Women’s Conference

WCTL is excited to welcome Nancy Stafford to the 2017 women’s conference

Rejoice. Refresh. Renew. is a spirit-led day of encouragement and renewal for women of all ages. Come, be blessed, and enjoy times of worship, speaking, fellowship, and shopping!

This year’s guest speaker is actress Nancy Stafford, known to millions as Andy Griffith’s law partner on TV’s Matlock. She has been a series regular on six TV series, including the Emmy-winning St. Elsewhere, and has guest-starred on countless shows, including The Mentalist and Frasier. She appears in numerous films including Hallmark favorites Christmas with a Capital C, Christmas for a Dollar, and recently released Heaven Bound, Heritage Falls, A Mermaid’s Tale, and I’m Not Ashamed, the true story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first student killed in the Columbine shooting.

What you need to know:

When: Saturday, March 18th, 2017 – 9-3

Where: Grace Church McKean

Tickets: $35 advance / $50 door (includes one free ticket to Erie's Home & Garden Expo)

You and your girlfriends need to come!

Download a poster:

Listen to Nancy’s interview on the Wake-Up Call:

