The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him. He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him. Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God… The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. John 1: 9-13, 14 (NIV)

I was less than two years old the last time my dad fully shaved off his beard and mustache. When he came home from the barbershop that day I did not recognize him, and not knowing who he was, I was afraid of him. As the family story goes, I cried and got so upset that mom insisted that he not shave it off again until I was older.

This story from my childhood came to mind recently while I was reading through John chapter 1. Although he is my dad, when he did not look like I expected, I became confused and backed away in fear. We laugh about it now, but it is interesting to realize how easily our expectations of how someone or something is ‘supposed’ to look can blind us to truth and reality. He was the same dad as the day before, yet at that young age I could not see beyond the outside appearance to the heart within. As a result, I did not receive him as I should have.

The response of the world to Jesus during his time on earth was not so different. God had always been present with His people, and Jesus’ coming had been prophesied for centuries. However, he did not come in a way that they expected, nor did he look or behave as they anticipated. As a result, many were unable to recognize Him for who He truly was. I find it incredibly sad that the very same people who were supposed to lead God’s children toward Him had developed expectations so strong that they were literally unable to see Him when He stood right in front of them. They did not recognize Him, and so they rejected Him. They missed Him completely.

In many ways, we still miss Him today.

Have you ever let an opportunity to step out in your faith pass by because it required an unfamiliar path or action? Have you found yourself resisting a new perspective because it did not line up with popular culture or your current understanding? Or maybe you found yourself in a season of life that was not at all what you expected, where God felt distant and absent, and you simply could not see how He was at work within it?

The truth is Jesus still comes to us. He still challenges us to see Him and each other in new ways. He still waits for us to set aside our expectations and pre-conceived notions and accept Him and His plans for us. If we are going to live as children of God, we must learn to recognize and receive Him no matter where or how He chooses to reveal Himself.

A few thoughts to help us do just that:

Invest regularly in the relationship. It takes time to get to know someone, the sound of their voice, their point of view and their character. Knowing Jesus is no different and the deeper our relationship with Him the easier it will be to see beyond our own limited views and accept His truth.

Allow the extraordinary to interrupt the ordinary. We need to be open to hear from God in the midst of daily life. He may choose to speak to us through our routine activities, or He may come in an unusual way or place. Instead of rejecting the message because it does not look as we might expect, we need to pause for a moment and really listen. In most cases, we will return to our typical tasks and interactions later, but it is important to make space in that moment to receive the message and respond to it.

Don’t let fear blind you. It is not uncommon to miss details of what is being said or shown to us when we feel threatened or anxious. As we become hyper focused on ourselves and what may happen next we overlook the signs that will confirm God’s hand in the situation. God is infinite and unchanging. If we are intentionally looking for Him, we will always be able to find Him.

Step forward. The nature of believing in Jesus includes having confidence in His grace and truth. He will honor our small steps toward Him anytime they are taken in faith of His presence. Receiving Him means accepting Him, meeting with Him, experiencing Him. All of these things should draw us closer to Him, not away.

Decades later, I am (pretty) sure I would recognize my dad without the handlebar mustache and trim beard. I see him more fully now. As I know Jesus better each day, I find that the same is true with Him. I encourage you to take some time today to really see Jesus as well. As children of God, He lives among us, and we might be surprised by His many ways of showing grace and truth.

