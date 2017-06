Today on the Wake Up Call

Facing Adversity

Have you had it with life? Are you feeling like quitting? We’ve all been there. Chip Ingram has some great advice on how to keep going in the face of adversity.

Do you want to go deeper? Consider this study from Chip Ingram about making it through anything.

National Camping Month

Like to “rough it”? Then Tracy Ridge Campground could be the place for you to plan your next camping trip. If that’s not “roughin’ it” enough and you want a place you need GPS coordinates to get to, how about Handsome Lake Campground?

Share On