I want to start by wishing all fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and father figures a happy Father’s Day! This is the time of year that we celebrate my husband who is the father to our two daughters and “Papa” to our three granddaughters. My husband requests barbeque on the back deck and time to spend washing cars, tending to his garden, and anything else that involves being outside in the sun! Needless to say, this is the time of year that we start looking outside to all of the projects that get put on the backburner all winter.

Whether you own a home or rent, you can start “summer-izing” your home with the front door! Replace any welcome mats that are no longer functional or attractive. Clear excess clutter and sweep debris and cobwebs from your front porch or entry. Add a wreath or hanging plant for extra warmth and curb appeal.

Look around the windows, garage, and doors to see if there is any paint chipping. By touching up chipped or faded paint you will keep your home looking new and clean. For those of you who may choose to sell in the future, this will be a great way to keep up with the curb appeal of your home! Other areas that may need freshened up with some paint include shutters, house numbers (make sure they are visible in case of an emergency!), railings, porch spindles, decks, etc. If the project is too much for you to do on your own, ask friends or family to recommend a trustworthy teenager or college student looking to make some extra cash!

Next, draw your attention to outside lights. Replace bulbs, clean out and wash light fixtures, and consider any additional lights you may want to have added to your home for safety reasons.

Are there any walkways or areas of your driveway that need repaired? Make sure walkways are free of clutter and areas that may cause someone to trip are addressed.

Here are some more areas you may want to consider:

Replace any worn weather stripping around doors, windows, and the garage.

Replace or repair any broken windows.

Eliminate excess or broken garden statues and lawn ornaments.

Check the condition of your garden hose and garden tools. Eliminate any you have not used in the past few years and have no intention of using.

Clean out, discard, or replace garbage cans as needed.

Power wash decks, walkways, siding, and lawn furniture.

Clean the grill and replace propane tank.

Discard broken lawn furniture including outside tables, chairs, and umbrellas. Clean or replace cushions and pillows.

Discard excess or broken pots. Plant fresh flowers or herbs in any pots you decide to keep.

Rightsizing the outside of your home can be just as beneficial as rightsizing the inside. By keeping your home looking and functioning at its best, you will have a home that is safe, inviting, and simplified.

