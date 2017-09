One of the biggest challenges my clients face is what to do with the “stuff”. It is getting harder to find outlets for family heirlooms and antiques. Dining room tables and chairs, end tables and armoires (“brown” pieces) have become furniture that no one wants. Antiques are antiquated. “Old mahogany stuff from a great aunt’s house is basically worthless”. I recently called on an owner of a consignment shop for our client. They aren’t taking large china cabinets either. They take up too much floor space and the newer homes are all open concept without dining rooms. Even charities like Salvation Army and Goodwill frequently reject donations of large home furnishings. I once saw online that someone had re-purposed the bottom half of a china cabinet by painting it and turning it into a new cabinet. There are a few kinds of home furnishings and possessions that still attract interest from buyers and collectors, though. Midcentury Modern furniture is trendy right now. In fact my daughter is collecting it for their new home. Also in demand are good artwork and good oriental rugs.

“Young couples starting out don’t want the same things people used to have,” says Susan Devaney, president of NASMM and a senior move manager in N.J.

Young couples aren’t picking out china patterns anymore. If it can’t go in the dishwasher or microwave, nobody wants it.

This is the Target and Amazon generation. They don’t have the emotional connection that our parents and grandparents did. This generation tends to move more often, so they don’t want a lot of heavy stuff to move across country. Another challenge that we are faced with is books. They are lined all along my client’s shelves. We often donate them to the public library or other senior communities.

Another possibility is to hire a senior move manager (even if the job isn’t necessarily a “move”.) Most NASMM members charge an hourly rate ($40 to $75 an hour isn’t unusual), and a typical move costs between $2400 and $3200. Simple Solutions for Living in Erie, PA can direct you to the right person, should you want to have an estate sale or to donate goods locally. We offer a free consultation so we can see what services are needed.

