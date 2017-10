Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Job 26:7-14

Do Life Better:

Food for Thought:

Enlarge the place of your tent, stretch your tent curtains wide, do not hold back; lengthen your cords, strengthen your stakes (Isaiah 54:2).

Have you ever felt excited about something? Maybe it was a birthday present, vacation trip or new job? Well, just like those moments of excitement and expectancy, God also wants you to be excited and expectant for Him to move in your life. Maybe this very minute, God is opening a door you thought was closed. He’s bringing provision where you could only see lack. He’s making a way where you didn’t see a way! So make room in your heart for what He wants to do. Remove distractions and don’t hold anything back in your life from God’s purpose. He will open that closed door. He will bring the increase you are believing for. You can be excited and expectant today!

–Christine Caine

Featured Stories:

-You’ve heard about Cinderella and her pumpkin coach. Well, this Boston man wasn’t going to be outdone…

Share On