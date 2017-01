Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.

I John 5:14-15

No matter what aspects—or “frequencies”—of prayer you use, eventually it comes time to end a prayer. This is the equivalent of a farewell, sign off or closing. So how do we close our prayer frequencies? Do we just stop? Is a “Respectfully Yours” sufficient? What does the Bible say?

The model prayer given by our Lord is recorded in both Matthew and Luke. Luke’s record just stops. It says “Deliver us from the evil one” and nothing else. But if we look at Matthew’s record, he was an earwitness, that is to say he heard it firsthand unlike Luke who recorded others’ recollections but wasn’t actually present). Matthew 6:13 says, after “deliver us from the evil one,” “for Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.” Now, part of that is praise, but then there’s that final one word sentence. This word can mean several things depending on the context; it can, for example, be used to express agreement. However, in the context of prayer, it is usually taken to mean “so be it” or “it is so”.

In John, Jesus is recorded as saying “whatever you ask the Father in My name He may give you.” There are two important things to note in this passage, that we are to ask in Jesus’ name and the Father may give us. The one that concerns us the most at this time is that we are to ask in Jesus’ name. It is logical to extrapolate from this that prayer, which sometimes consists of asking the Father for something, should be done in the name of the Son. If we combine this with the Amen from the model prayer we have either “in Jesus’ name so be it” or “in Jesus’ name it is so”. These are radical statements of faith in both the Father and the Son. This is how I believe a prayer should be closed. Of course, my beliefs don’t count. How do you finish your prayers? Feel free to share in the comments section below.

You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain, that whatever you ask the Father in My name He may give you.

-John 15:16

I have said before that The Lord’s Prayer is not a script but a model. It’s not what you have to say when you pray, but an outline on how to pray. It shows us the various parts of a prayer. The same parts as any other conversation you might have. There’s a greeting, praise, requests, more praise and a farewell. The greeting is the “Hailing Frequencies” being opened. The praise, requests and more praise are the frequencies used, but are not the only ones available. Finally, the farewell is “Hailing Frequencies Closed”. Will God accept a simple “bye” or a cheery “ta ta for now”? Absolutely! He’s more interested in what you have to say than in how you say it. He is more interested in you, personally, than in how you express yourself.

The function of prayer is not to influence God, but rather to change the nature of the one who prays.

—Søren Kierkegaard

Kierkegaard’s above quote contains a great insight into what prayer is all about and also what we sometimes get wrong about it. At the end of the day, prayer is for us, not for God. He is omniscient; he knows everything we’re thinking, feeling and saying before we even can. Prayer exists to bring us closer to Him. It brings Him into focus for us by tuning out the distractions of this world and maintaining the lines of communication between we and He.

