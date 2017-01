Faith comes through God’s Word and through praise. Faith grows as you praise the Lord.

–Wesley L. Duewel

Today, we continue to look at other aspects of prayer. When you think of prayer does praise spring to mind? It should. As I’ve mentioned before, prayer is communication. Praise, too, is a form of communication. If they are both communication, then why not combine them?

Praise, according to Webster, is “to say or write good things about (someone or something): express approval of (someone or something): express thanks to or love and respect for (God)”.

We, of course, are interested in the last of these. We usually thank God verbally in our prayers, but expressing thanks or love can be done through song as well as spoken words. So why not sing in your prayers?

Praise the Lord!

Praise God in His sanctuary;

Praise Him in His mighty firmament!

Praise Him for His mighty acts;

Praise Him according to His excellent greatness!

Praise Him with the sound of the trumpet;

Praise Him with the lute and harp!

Praise Him with the timbrel and dance;

Praise Him with stringed instruments and flutes!

Praise Him with loud cymbals;

Praise Him with clashing cymbals!

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.

Praise the Lord!

–Psalm 150

Psalm 150 says to praise God with trumpets, lutes, harps, flutes, stringed instruments and cymbals. It sounds like praise is supposed to be musical. It even says to praise Him with dance. We are told in Second Samuel 6:14 that David danced before the Lord with all his might. When was the last time any of us danced before the Lord? Not for a while, probably. I know I haven’t lately.

Nowadays we are far more likely to stop people from dancing. When my daughter was little, something like 20 years ago, she danced in church all the time. At one point it became so obvious that certain people in the congregation were not very happy about it. Finally, the Pastor stood in front of everybody and thanked God for my daughter. He told the story of David dancing, and he made sure that everyone knew that the naysayers were wrong. He pointed out that not only was it good for a four year old to dance in church, but that all of us should do likewise. We should dance to the Lord!

Then, as He was now drawing near the descent of the Mount of Olives, the whole multitude of the disciples began to rejoice and praise God with a loud voice for all the mighty works they had seen, saying:

“Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord!

Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!”

And some of the Pharisees called to Him from the crowd, “Teacher, rebuke Your disciples.”

But He answered and said to them, “I tell you that if these should keep silent, the stones would immediately cry out.”

–Luke 19:37-40

Why praise? When Jesus entered Jerusalem, he said that if the people where quiet the stones would cry out. The Christian band Petra has a song that says, “Somebody’s gonna praise His name. Somebody’s gonna call Him Lord. It’ll either be you and me or it’s gonna be a rock or tree. Somebody, somewhere is gonna praise His name.”

Don’t you want it to be you? Plus, as long as you’re praising Him, why not do it in your prayers?

So, the next time you go into your prayer closet, or whatever you have, don’t just sit there. Stand up, raise your arms and sing whatever pops in to your head. It doesn’t matter if it’s El Shaddai, Take Me In, Awesome God or Jesus Loves Me. Sing your praise to the Lord and if the mood strikes you…dance for Him too.

