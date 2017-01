The wild turkeys in our neighborhood like to feed in the rain.

While the rest of us are shooed indoors by an afternoon drizzle, they show up, snood, wattle and spur. Naked heads stab at the ground and wet, coppery-sheened bodies gleam like hard-shelled armadillos-on-stilts.

They feed contentedly on whatever has fallen from our bird feeder, or perhaps on edibles that have been drawn to ground’s surface. Rain is no big deal to the turkeys. They’ve got remiges and retrices and powderdowns and various other types of feathers – thousands of them – to insulate themselves so that they can get on with the business of pecking and gobbling.

We’re a lot like them, you and I.

Our Father “richly blesses all who call on him” (Romans 10:12 NIV). He continually pours out His Spirit, rains down righteousness, waterfalls grace, deluges us with showers of blessings.

But it’s so easy to be a turkey. Our duties, our playthings, sometimes even our work for the Lord layer a dense covering over our sensitivity to His rain upon us. We’re insulated from His shimmering, life-giving drops of mercy by the remiges of busyness, the retrices of routine, the powderdowns of distractions, by a thousand other feathery things. The heavens open, but so much He sends simply runs off our backs. We should be soaked by blessings, shivering with joy, dancing with delight in the deluge – but we peck at the ground and don’t feel a thing.

It’s not a good time of year to be a turkey. I for one would rather sit thankfully at the table this Thanksgiving than roast in the oven. Maybe one of these suggestions will help us avoid wearing that pop-up timer:

Lose the phone, the computer, all communication for an afternoon. Spend the time literally counting your blessings. Consider this past year. List answers to prayer, things that could have gone wrong but didn’t, serendipities from God, worries that never materialized.

Spend a few hours in solitude somewhere. Examine your “feathers” – whatever has insulated you from an awareness of God’s blessings on you. God may lead you to do some plucking!

Devote one “quiet time,” or time of prayer, solely to identifying and thanking God for the specific blessings He is raining down on you today. Ask for nothing. Just thank Him.

P.S.

On a lighter note, if you want to munch your gratitude this Thanksgiving, here’s a recipe for some edible thankfulness:

Thanksgiving Blessings Trail Mix

