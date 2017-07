Kingdom Stewardship Forum

Today, John E. Baker, shared 5 Reasons to Plan for the Unknown. If you missed it, listen here.

Flag Etiquette

Thinking of displaying the flag for the 4th of July and not sure of the proper etiquette? Here’s a refresher.

National Ice Cream Month

It’s National Ice Cream Month. You can thank Ronald Reagan. Are you looking for something different? Try one of these flavors.

Share On