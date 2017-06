We, as people of God, all long for peace in such turbulent times. Peace can described as “freedom from disturbance; peacfulness and restfulness”. Are we surprised when times of disorder, confusion, and persecution come our way? Jesus spoke of a time when these things would happen. In John 16, in His farewell to His disciples, set on the last night before His crucifixion, Jesus also speaks about the work of the Holy Spirit, the joy of the believers, and having peace saying, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Peace is not something that we can obtain, but more about prospective. In this, Christ is saying that in this life we won’t have freedom from ill-treatment, trials, heartache or adversity. In fact, He says to expect them! He tells us to have courage, confidence, and peace in Him because He has overcome the complications and obstacles in this world. So that when we journey along our path with our Rucksack on our back, He is with us granting victory over this life.

