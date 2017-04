For many wonderful years I was part of a “Pastor’s Prayer Team” at my local church. We rotated with three other teams, meeting monthly during the Sunday morning worship service to pray for the pastor, the service that was in progress, and other needs. We also poured out our hearts to each other about concerns in our own lives. What sweet and holy times we had in that prayer room as we bowed our heads to pray together!

Have you ever wished you had at least one or two others with whom you could share your most intimate requests and desires? Who would take them seriously and earnestly bring them before God with you?

You do!

Thousands of years ago Job mourned, “If only there were someone to arbitrate between us [God and I], to lay his hand upon us both” (Job 9:33 NIV). Apparently God heard that heartcry and enlightened him, for Job discovered that he was not alone in his misery:

“Even now my witness is in heaven; my advocate is on high. My intercessor is my friend as my eyes pour out tears to God; on behalf of a man he pleads with God as a man pleads for his friend” (Job 16:19-21 NIV).

Somehow Job sensed what Scripture confirms to us. When we pray, we’re not alone!

In fact, we’re a foursome! When we pray, Three Persons in One confer together. Our prayer is the subject of Their conversation. Our need is the focus of Their abilities and resources. Our heartcry becomes Their cause.

One of those Persons is the Holy Spirit. “The Spirit Himself goes to meet our supplication and pleads in our behalf with unspeakable yearnings and groanings too deep for utterance. And He Who searches the hearts of men knows what is in the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes and pleads before God in behalf of the saints in harmony with God’s will” (Romans 8:26, 27 AMP).

The second Person is Jesus Christ, our Intercessor before God, “Who… was raised from the dead, Who is at the right hand of God actually pleading as He intercedes for us” (Romans 8:34 AMP).

Together the Holy Spirit and Jesus our Savior are speaking to the third Person of the Trinity, the Father. Our Father is our Prayer Partner because He is the one who really initiated prayer in the first place. He sent His Son to open the doorway of communication between us, and through His Word and by His Spirit He continually invites us to lay our needs before Him.

What does all this mean, then, when we pray?

It means that from that point on, until our earnest prayer is answered, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit are our Prayer Partners, and together They take up our request.

Doesn’t that just make you want to pray?!

