Today on the Wake Up Call

Orphan Angels

It is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and Susannah, from Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Shelter, stopped by to talk about ways you can support cat adoptions. Find out how here.

National Camping Month

There is a beautiful geographical anomaly south of Erie in PA that is awe inspiring; McConnells Mill State Park. Camping, hiking, fishing, whitewater boating and more await you and your family. This should be on every adventure lovers “must camp here” list.

Biblical Illiteracy

70% of Americans claim to be Christian but only 10% hold a biblical worldview. But this is a problem that can be solved. From the Gospel Herald, Here Are Five Ways Churches Can Address Biblical Illiteracy.

Share On