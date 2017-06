Today on the Wake Up Call

Orphan Angels

It is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. It was a pleasure to talk with Susanna, from Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, about ways to help out the local shelter even if you can’t adopt. Listen to the interview here. Also, sweet little Libby is up for adoption, please share our Facebook post and help her find her forever home.

National Camping Month

Nature enthusiasts, beach combers, boaters and fisherman will love camping at Geneva State Park. Located on Ohio’s northeastern shoreline; it is just a short drive from here. It boasts sandy beaches, freshwater marshes and estuaries. What is an estuary?

Living Smartphone Smart

Is your smartphone pushing its way into places where it isn’t necessary? Find out how you can make sure to set boundaries with your smartphone.

