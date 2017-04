It’s hard to believe that Optimism Month has come to an end. Your efforts to become more optimistic, however, should be like God’s love and have no end. Below are some tips from verywell.com to serve as reminders and help you on your journey. I think for me, Elizabeth, the biggest challenge is in redirecting my thought patterns; BUT, I believe it will get easier as I continue to work on it. (That was my optimism in practice!)

I believe in you, too! Together we will become more optimistic.

Tips to Remember:

The key to optimism is to maximize your successes and minimize your failures.

It’s beneficial to look honestly at your shortcomings, so you can work on them, but focusing on your strengths can never hurt.

Keep in mind that the more you practice challenging your thought patterns, the more automatic it’ll become. Don’t expect major changes in thinking right away, but do expect them to become ingrained over time.

Always remember that virtually any failure can be a learning experience, and an important step toward your next success!

Practice positive affirmations. They really work!

The final, and most important tip to remember is this:

Philippians 4:8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable–if anything is excellent or praiseworthy–think about such things.

Optimism is important to God. He wants us to strive for it and live with it. After all, shouldn’t believers be the most optimistic people of all?

