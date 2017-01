One of my favorite books of all time has to be A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Every year during December or January, I not only reread the book, but watch several of the movie versions. One of the most sobering scenes to me has to be the part where Scrooge asks the ghost of Marley why he is bound with chains.

“I wear the chain I forged in life,” replied the Ghost. “I made it link by link, and yard by yard; I girded it on of my own free will, and of my own free will I wore it.”

When I first heard the song “One Step Away“ by Casting Crowns, I loved it! What a wonderful reminder of the grace and mercy God extends to us no matter how far we have wandered from him. But one day, after having heard the song a number of times over several months, something struck me. It was in the simple chorus words:

Lay down, lay down your old chains

Come now, and take up your new name

I wasn’t being told to ask for release from my chains; rather, I was being told to lay them down. Which implies that I was holding on to them in the first place. And that startled me.

How many times do we feel weighed down by chains that we have had the power to let go of all along? Do we realize that, like Marley, the chains that we are carrying around may not be ones that helplessly bind us, but that we have held onto of our own free will?

Past mistakes can have power over us like nothing else can. Even after confessing our sins to God and seeking forgiveness, those mistakes can haunt us. We feel them dragging behind us wherever we go. That causes us to doubt God’s forgiveness. Questioning God’s forgiveness in turn causes us to doubt God’s power, love and mercy. This leads to a sense of separation from God. He is still there with us, but our focus is instead on the chains we are gripping.

The next time you feel the weight of the past holding you back, remember that God has already freed you. You are the one holding on. Isn’t it time to let go of a past that God has already let go of? Take that first step!

