The day was pleasant, the breeze strong and steady, the waves of Chautauqua Lake choppy … and there I was, bobbing up and down on top of them, tucked securely into a little blue kayak.

Nearby, my son Ryan grinned at me from his green kayak, pleased that he had succeeded in getting his mom to don the life jacket and trade the lawn chair for an adventure.

We rowed up-lake for a short piece, then turned into one of the quiet canals along the south side of the lake. For some time we tooled the still, mirror-like waters of channels lined with cottages and bungalows of summer lake-dwellers, glimpsing campfires and laid-back locals and boats hitched at docks like so many horses at a rail. The canal community was a world all its own.

Then we emerged into the lake to return along the shoreline, paddling the dips and swells back to our starting point. And at the time I thought it was just a great adventure. A way to escape the sorrow of a family trauma, to momentarily forget the pain and just relax and smile…

Three days later I sat with a grieving family member and was surprised – yet pleased – to see the sparkle returning to her eye, the strength to her spirit…

“What happened?” I asked, “that you are doing so well when this has all been so upsetting?”

“It was the Psalms, and the Red Sea Rules book you gave me to read… and it was also just getting to the point where there was nothing more I could do. Realizing that if God wasn’t going to solve things the way I prayed, then He would give me the strength to go through this.”

I replied, “Like the song that says,

“Sometimes He calms the storm

and other times He calms His child.” (Scott Krippayne)

I was thinking and praying about the situation later that night when I recalled my dear one’s words: “I realized I didn’t have any control over anything. There was nothing more I could do.” And suddenly I was back in that kayak, in that little piece of plastic bobbing on the rough waves of Chautauqua Lake. If a wave swelled, up I went. If it dipped, down I went. If a large boat passed by, it impacted me. There was no avoiding it.

As in kayaking, so in life. There’s so much I have no control over. Oh, I have “oars” to help me navigate life, but I can’t control its waves, what passes me by, how hard the “wind” blows and what other boaters on the sea of life do.

BUT I ride in God’s hands (what an unsinkable craft)! And even in the vulnerability and the risk, there is delight. Joy. Moments of wide-eyed, breath-stopping turbulence, yes, but joy in this great adventure called life.

Because whatever comes, I’m insulated. Buoyed. Safe in God’s hands, and headed for terra firma.

