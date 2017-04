Send A Kid To Camp Contest

Ah, the fond memories of going to camp as a kid. Sleeping in cabins, fresh air, games, swimming, kayaking, the friendships…the list goes on.

Do you know a great kid who would benefit from making camp memories of their own? Nominate them below, and tell us why they deserve to win a free week of camp at Camp Judson.

But wait…there’s more!

THREE KIDS WILL WIN! And, each winner will not only receive a week of camp for themselves…. but also for a friend (>$600 value)! It’s so much fun to go to summer camp at Camp Judson, but to go with a friend? Priceless!

Submit your nomination between Monday, April 10th and Thursday, April 27th at noon. The three winners will be announced on Friday, April 28th on the Wake-Up Call.

