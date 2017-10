Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Isaiah 45:20-25

Do Life Better:

did you know scientists are still studying the profound influences of music on your brain?

Food for Thought:

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28).

When you are walking in God’s ways, you can rest assured that there is no expiration date on His promises. Any obstacles along the way will only be used to further develop you for God’s purpose. Don’t worry about what’s not going right. Scripture says that He works all things together for your good!

Today, let this truth reign in your heart: You will accomplish your God-given purpose, and He will fulfill His promise! – Christine Caine

