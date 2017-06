You shall not murder. — Exodus 20:13

Modern society moral laws, like the Ten Commandments, are usually ridiculed and ignored. Some moral laws have become civil laws; it is illegal, in civilized society, to steal or murder for example. These morally based civil laws are usually subjected to strict interpretations. Murder and killing are, it is sometimes argued, not the same thing. This of course is completely wrong. Society, being made up of flawed human beings, has stretched the moral laws to allow ourselves some wiggle room. How do we know this to be true? Because Jesus told us that there is far more to the commandment than a strict injunction against murder.

You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be in danger of the judgment.’ But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. And whoever says to his brother, ‘Raca!’ shall be in danger of the council. But whoever says, ‘You fool!’ shall be in danger of hell fire. Therefore if you bring your gift to the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar, and go your way. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. — Matthew 5:21-24

Jesus equates anger with murder in the above passage; they are the same thing. He was on Earth specifically to be tortured and murdered. In God’s eyes, anger, without cause, is murder! Just by being angry we violate the commandment to not murder. This is a far more strict interpretation than that of society, where “he needs killin’” is sometimes used to describe an individual.

Jesus is talking about what murder truly is. Anger grows to insult and then into open denigration. In other words, Yoda was correct when he said, in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” that “fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” This is why there is so much suffering in the world; we are all filled with fear, anger and hate. In short, we are all murderers.

The Bible isn’t just a set of rules. It’s not a “do this” and “don’t do that” recipe for righteousness. It is more of a guidebook. It nudges us in the right direction. The commandment to not do something is practically irrelevant. If we follow the guidelines set forth, we shall never think to break it.

What are the guidelines to follow to avoid being a murderer if murder is the same as anger?

Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.’ — Isaiah 41:10

Do not fear. Scripture is replete with exhortations to not fear. Some say that it appears in one form or another 365 times throughout the Bible. While I don’t know what the exact number is, I somehow feel that if the inspired writers felt it necessary to tell us more than once that we should not fear then we obviously shouldn’t. Give your fears to the Lord. Lay them at the foot of the cross, and let Him strengthen you and fill you with peace.

Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamor, and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice. And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you. — Ephesians 4:31-32

Forgive. Quite a lot of the New Testament seems to be about forgiveness. We are told to forgive each other and to love even our enemies. In fact, the whole point of the Gospels is to tell us how Jesus sacrificed himself so that we could be forgiven for our sins. It’s the entire theme of Christianity, you might say. Yes, I know that it is easier to say forgive than to actually forgive. But the Lord can help; all you have to do is take it to him in prayer.

Be reconciled. In Matthew chapter 5 (see above), Jesus says that if you bring a sacrifice to God and remember that there is something between your brother and you, then you should leave the sacrifice and go make amends. Reconcile with your brother before making a sacrifice to God. God wants more than sacrifice from us. He wants us to give love, mercy, and forgiveness

Love everyone. The commandments fall into two categories: our relationship to God and our relationship with others. Or, as Jesus told the lawyer in Luke 10:27 after he asked Him about the most important of Moses’ laws: “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,’ and ‘your neighbor as yourself.’” The commandments are entirely about love — every single one of them. Love must always come before a strictly literal adherence to the commandments. We need to understand their meaning and their purpose. They are a road map to righteousness, not a checklist.

