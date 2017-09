Featured Story:

You would THINK it would be common sense to NOT take selfies with bears….

Do Life Better:

This week, fall will officially begin. As we head toward the end of 2017, there are a number of things you can do now for yourself and your family to enjoy a better, healthier fall.

Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge: #18 1 John 5:6-14

Food for Thought:

KEEP LOOKING UP!

I keep my eyes always on the LORD. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure … (Psalm 16:8-9). I love the story of Peter stepping out in faith and walking on the water with Jesus in Matthew 14. As long as Peter kept his eyes on the Lord, he had the courage to step forward. But as soon as he began to look at the waves around him, he began to sink in the frightening storm. From this powerful story, we can see how keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus positions us to move forward without wavering in faith. Similarly, Psalm 16 reminds us that we won’t be shaken if we keep looking up. Circumstances won’t shake us. Waves won’t overcome us. You can rest in the faithfulness of God and feel secure. Keep looking up and keep moving forward in faith! -Christine Caine

