September Bible Reading Challenge:

Are you taking this challenge along with me? I love this month’s theme. We’re doubling up today, focusing on #4 & #5.

Do Life Better:

Keeping your house clean is often a big enough challenge on a daily basis, let alone when you are a pet owner. Today, I share simple tips from Home Depot & Real Simple magazine on how to keep ahead of the game!

Food For Thought:

God Is Able

What will happen if your job disappears? Or your health diminishes? Or the economy takes a nosedive? Does God have a message for his people when calamity strikes?

He certainly had a word for Isaiah. The prophet wrote, “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up. . .above it stood seraphim; each one had six wings with two he covered his face, with two he covered his feet, and with two he flew. And one cried to another and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: The whole earth is full of His glory” (Isaiah 6:1-3).

God calmed the fears of Isaiah, not by removing the problem, but by revealing his divine power and presence. Rejoice that God is able to do what you cannot do! Your anxiety decreases as your understanding of your heavenly father increases!

(Excerpt from Max Lucado's new book Anxious for Nothing)





Featured Message:

Today I feature Pastor Ben DiStefano, pastor at McLane Church Erie. This message — “Values Drive Vision” — is from a couple of weeks ago, and I really enjoyed the Word he shared. Listen or watch the sermon.

