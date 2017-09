NEW Bible Reading Challenge for September:

Today’s scripture passage in September’s Confident In Christ Bible reading challenge:

Romans 8:1-17

(thanks to RachelWojo.com for this great challenge!)

Do Life Better:

Whether you’re in an office, a kitchen, or a garage…some days work is such….WORK. You know what I mean! No matter how much you love your job, there are days that are tough for whatever reason. How can you turn things around? Here are some tips to be happy at work:

Meditate for a few minutes each day: Take a breath, say a prayer, read a scripture or repeat your favorite verse in your head to re-focus. (refer to the Bible reading above!) Write down 3 good things that have happened: Even on the worst day, you can probably pick out a few good things! Do 1 act of kindness: It can be something bigger, like treating your co-workers to coffee and donuts; lend someone a listening ear at lunch; or simply compliment a person or two. All these things will make their day…and make you feel good, too!

Food for Thought: (via Christine Caine)

Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms … so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen (1 Peter 4:10-11).

There’s a common misconception that we have to crucify our gifts and talents to be spiritual. I grew up thinking that way. But God didn’t create you to kill the very gifts and talents He’s put in you. God gave them to you to use for His glory.



So paint, play music, compete in sports, allow your creativity to flow. Christians ought to be the most creative people on the planet.

Everything about God is creative, alive, vibrant – and we are called to be the same!

Share On