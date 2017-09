Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

John 14:1-6

Do Life Better:

Feeling exhausted already…and it’s only 11 AM? Well, here are some things that could be draining your energy…

Food for Thought:

When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd. So he began teaching them many things (Mark 6:34).

Today, I want to encourage you to ask the Lord for His compassion for those around you. When Jesus saw the crowds that followed Him, Scripture says He knew they were “like sheep without a shepherd.” He was filled with compassion and acted upon it, healing the sick and declaring the good news of the Gospel. Likewise, today, we live in a world full of people who are hurting and in need of a revelation of God’s love, grace and forgiveness. And your kind words, your smile, your help, could make all the difference for a person on the verge of giving up. Remember, it is no accident God has placed you where you are today. You can make a difference!

